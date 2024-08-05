Commercial Real Estate Executive Ankoor “AJ” Jivan Joins CIP Real Estate To Lead Acquisitions In Southeast U.S.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIP is pleased to announce the appointment of Ankoor“AJ” Jivan as Executive Vice President of Acquisitions for the Southeastern U.S. In this role, Mr. Jivan will leverage his extensive expertise in commercial real estate and development to drive CIP Real Estate's strategic expansion in key markets across the Carolinas, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Texas.



"Ankoor brings a wealth of experience in all facets of industrial real estate to our team," stated Eric Smyth, CEO of CIP Real Estate. "We are excited to work with him to aggregate a large portfolio of quality industrial park assets in major Southeastern markets."

Mr. Jivan will be based in Atlanta, enhancing the company's leadership presence in the Southeast. Currently, CIP Real Estate's portfolio includes industrial properties in and around Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa, and Charlotte.

Mr. Jivan commented,“I am excited to join CIP Real Estate and contribute to its ambitious growth strategy. I look forward to the opportunity to work with such a dynamic team and to expand the company's footprint in the Southeast”.

Most recently, Mr. Jivan served as a Partner at Foundry Commercial, where he led acquisition and development initiatives totaling over $4 billion since 2013. A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Mr. Jivan holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a master's degree in real estate from Cornell University.

About CIP Real Estate

CIP Real Estate is a full-service real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, repositioning, re-branding, and management of industrial assets throughout West Coast, Southeast and Texas markets. Founded in 1995 and based in Irvine, CA, the company owns and manages over 10 million square feet of quality properties, with offices in Ontario (CA), Riverside (CA), Hayward (CA), Las Vegas, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas.

