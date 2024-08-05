Neuroone® Announces $2.65 Million Equity Financing And $3.0 Million Credit Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proceeds to be used for OneRF commercialization activities and to bridge the Company to the close of a potential distribution arrangement with a strategic partner currently in the diligence process



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the“Company”), a medical company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced the closing of a $2.65 million private placement, as well as access to an additional $3 million credit facility. In addition, the Company announced that it signed a term sheet with an undisclosed global medical technology company to distribute its OneRFTM Ablation System. The term sheet is non-binding, and the partnership is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, due diligence, and other customary closing conditions.

“Today's financings, $3 million of which is minimally dilutive to our shareholders, puts our Company in a strong position to operate our business and move forward with a potential partnership for our OneRF Ablation System, which we anticipate will close by the end of the third calendar quarter,” said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne.

The private placement consisted of an aggregate of 2,944,446 shares of the Company's common stock and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,208,338 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.90 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase 0.75 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.19 per share of common stock, and are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Investors included current institutional investors and insiders.

In addition, the Company also secured a $3 million credit line from Growth Opportunity Funding, LLC.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for funding operations, working capital, and general corporate purposes, including to expand commercialization of the OneRF limited launch, completion of product development intended for a new ablation indication, and completion of the diligence process with a potential OneRF strategic partner.

The securities issued and sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. NeuroOne has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and shares of common stock underlying the warrants to be issued in the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the ability of the company to close a second distribution agreement with a strategic partner, the potential for the partnership to close prior to the end of the third calendar quarter, the business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, and future operations. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions or labor shortages; risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds; the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

“Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician”

Contact:

800-631-4030

...