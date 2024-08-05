Spartan Capital Securities, LLC And B2i Digital Announce The Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 30 Companies to Present and Engage with Hundreds of Investors at the Iconic Pierre Hotel in New York City

A Landmark Event Celebrating Spartan Capital's 17 Years of Excellence in the Capital Markets

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a leading full-service services firm specializing in personalized advisory and services for middle and emerging growth companies, proudly announces the Spartan Capital Investor 2024. The event will take place on November 4th at the prestigious Pierre Hotel in New York City and is organized in collaboration with B2i Digital, a prominent digital marketing firm specializing in investor communications.

The Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2024 is set to be a cornerstone event in the fall financial calendar, bringing together a carefully selected group of over 30 companies from various sectors including technology, healthcare, energy, and consumer goods. These companies will present their growth strategies and market opportunities to an audience of institutional investors, analysts, and key industry players. The conference aims to foster meaningful interactions, providing a unique platform for companies to engage directly with the investment community in a focused and impactful setting.

John D. Lowry , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This inaugural event is a significant milestone for Spartan Capital as we celebrate 17 years of leadership and trust in the capital markets. We are dedicated to facilitating meaningful interactions between our client companies and our expansive investor base. The Pierre Hotel offers an elegant setting that perfectly aligns with our mission to support capital formation and strengthen strategic relationships."

David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, added, "Partnering with Spartan Capital on this event is a perfect synergy. Our shared vision for combining high-quality in-person engagements with strategic digital outreach ensures that this conference will be a premier gathering for serious investors and innovative companies. With our experience in supporting over 40 conferences in recent years, we are excited to bring our expertise to Spartan Capital's esteemed platform."

Attendees at the Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2024 can expect a carefully curated agenda that includes company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and exclusive networking sessions. These elements are designed to maximize the value of interactions between investors and company executives, providing unparalleled access to insights into current market trends and emerging opportunities.

As the official marketing partner, B2i Digital will amplify the reach of the presenting companies by creating comprehensive digital profiles, managing the conference's social media presence, and executing targeted marketing campaigns. These efforts will ensure that the Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2024 stands out as a premier event in the Fall 2024 lineup.

For more information about the conference and registration details, please visit: .

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, is a premier full-service financial firm offering expert investment advice to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Known for its extensive market knowledge, strategic risk management, and personalized service, Spartan Capital and CEO John Lowry exemplify integrity and professionalism in the financial services industry.

Spartan Capital Securities Contact:

Kim Monchik

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006



212.293.0123

...

Facebook

LinkedIn

X

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, , and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, .

B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.



212.579.4844 Office

...