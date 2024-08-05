Stephen Tich Joins 1TCC® As Strategic Executive Advisor For Global Trade Products, To Drive Growth And Client Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1TCC®, a leader in the supply chain finance ecosystem, announced the appointment of Stephen Tich as Strategic Executive Advisor for Global Trade Products. Stephen's extensive industry knowledge will support 1TCC in delivering capital-efficient supply chainsTM to businesses worldwide.Stephen brings over 15 years of experience from HSBC, where he held senior-level roles, including CEO of the U.S. prime mortgage business and COO of the global insurance business, leading significant transformations and capturing substantial new revenues. Prior to HSBC, he spent 9 years at GE, contributing to the Corporate Audit Staff and the Six Sigma initiative, and overseeing inventory optimization projects. Most recently, Stephen has been an operating executive at various fintech companies, driving significant growth and transformation through strategic innovation and leadership.As a proven operating executive who creates unique value through strategy, business model innovation, and product design, Stephen will be a significant asset to 1TCC. His extensive experience and expertise will drive 1TCC's expanding global footprint and enhance client success through optimized inventory and supply chain processes.Says Sanjay Bonde, 1TCC ® Chairman and CEO,“I am very pleased to welcome Stephen to 1TCC. His deep industry and banking knowledge will strengthen our strategic initiatives, help us deliver even greater value to our clients, and drive our company forward.””Says Stephen Tich“I am excited and honored to join the 1TCC team. 1TCC is supercharging the supply chain, adding full capital sophistication and efficiency to the equation. I am energized to support the scaling and globalization of the business.”About 1TCC®1TCC® delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC's Capital as a Service (CaaSTM) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence. 1TCC recently announced their partnership with SAP .For more information visit us: | LinkedIn

