Dermsquared And Advanced Dermatology And Cosmetic Surgery Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The leading solutions for dermatology professionals to elevate patient care.

VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dermsquared , the leading solutions platform for dermatology professionals to elevate patient care, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (Advanced Dermatology).Advanced Dermatology, a premier group of dermatology practices, is partnering with Dermsquared, the leading dermatology education, information and services platform, to provide access to cutting-edge personalized support for each of its clinicians on a digitally enabled, proprietary platform. The centralized hub of the digital platform will house customized educational content and tools to better enable each clinician to ensure the best patient care possible. The offerings will include in-person conference access, virtual live and on-demand programs, digital products and other utilities enabling two-way communication between offices to share best practices.“We believe this partnership with Dermsquared will accelerate our ability to address the critical needs of our clinicians seeking education, information and novel solutions to advance their ability to care for patients. Together with Dermsquared, Advanced Dermatology will leverage the breadth and depth of our community of dermatology professionals in service of our mission focused on elevating patient care,” said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Executive Chairman and Founder of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.Dermsquared is proud of the opportunity to leverage its broad digital platform and provide customized content and services for the Advanced Dermatology community.“We will work tirelessly to ensure every clinician within Advanced Dermatology has access to the most relevant educational information and tools at their fingertips as they serve thousands of patients every day across the country,” said Eric Bruno, CEO of HCEsquared, the management company of Dermsquared.About Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic SurgeryAdvanced Dermatology has 150+ practices across 14 states providing evidence-based medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, including skin cancer treatment. Advanced Dermatology is committed to elevating the importance of annual Total-Body Skin Cancer Exams and other advanced diagnostic options for conditions of the skin, hair and nails.About DermsquaredDermsquared provides clinical and non-clinical content through a broad portfolio of live and virtual conferences, publications, websites, digital products, and consultative support. We have unparalleled dermatology expertise. This includes more than 200 expert faculty, who are renowned leaders and clinical researchers in dermatology, that support thousands of dermatology clinicians who work tirelessly to serve millions of patients.

Adam Rigel

Dermsquared

email us here