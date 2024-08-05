Quikq And Transcap Partner To Offer Co-Branded Fuel Card

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QuikQ

Robust card will provide Transcap freight factoring customers with industry-leading security and valuable discounts.

- Rich Taute, vice president of sales, QuikQFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- QuikQ , a trusted provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Transcap , a leading provider of fast and reliable factoring solutions for the trucking industry, to give drivers access to the benefits of QuikQ fuel cards.The co-branded fuel card will enable Transcap freight factoring customers to take advantage of the extensive QuikQ fueling network, as well as exclusive fuel discounts. But QuikQ fuel cards go beyond simply paying for fuel-they equip businesses with powerful tools for managing their fleet. Features like complete purchase control and real-time reporting help fleets optimize their fuel spend and streamline compliance.Additionally, QuikQ prioritizes security with features like Secure Swipe , an innovative solution that utilizes SMS messaging for real-time transaction verification. This ensures the driver is physically present with their QuikQ card during each purchase, adding a crucial layer of protection against fraud.QuikQ offers a comprehensive suite of secure payment solutions designed to enhance operations and empower businesses within the transportation industry. Rich Taute, QuikQ's vice president of sales, said QuikQ's focus on innovation and security makes them a trusted partner for leading companies like Transcap.“We are excited to partner with a reputable and customer-centric company like Transcap,” said Taute.“This partnership allows us to expand our reach within the trucking industry and provide Transcap customers with the security, convenience and cost savings they deserve.”Transcap was founded to give trucking companies of all sizes the fast, easy cash flow they need to succeed. Their diverse suite of factoring programs and financing solutions caters to the unique needs of each business. The company also supports warehousing, logistics and intermodal to make sure every link in the supply chain has the necessary funding.Bonnie Castillo, president at Transcap, said she is thrilled to partner with QuikQ to offer such a valuable fuel card.“This co-branded fuel card is a game-changer for our customers,” said Castillo.“They'll enjoy unmatched savings at the pump, the convenience of a vast fueling network, and the peace of mind that comes with industry-leading security. It's a win-win for everyone involved."###About QuikQQuikQ launched 15 years ago to disrupt the transportation industry with a more efficient, affordable and customer-centric way to do business. As a full-service fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions provider, QuikQ takes a more streamlined approach to payment transactions that reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and their payment solutions provider. For more information on QuikQ's suite of secure, frictionless solutions, visit quikq.About TranscapTranscap was founded with a simple idea: To give trucking companies the fast, easy cash flow they need to succeed. We deliver freight factoring and alternative funding solutions designed to support owner-operators and fleets across the U.S. Unlike other factoring providers, Transcap delivers same-day funding with no hidden fees, volume requirements, strict credit restrictions or long-term commitments. To learn more about Transcap's funding options, fuel card program, become part of the company's preferred partner network or earn competitive commissions for deal referrals, visit transcap.

