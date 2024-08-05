Ipv4.Global Issues RFP For Stackpath Ipv4 Addresses Offers Are Due By August 22, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IPv4 , the world's largest, most-trusted, and transparent IPv4 marketplace,

announced today that it had commenced a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the sale of more than 180,000 IPv4 addresses held by StackPath. The IPv4 addresses include blocks ranging from /16 to /24.

Offers are due by August 22, 2024. Interested parties can access the RFP and additional related information on the

IPv4 website .

StackPath, a well-known edge computing company, has ceased operations and is liquidating its assets for the benefit of creditors. The IPv4 address sale is being conducted on behalf of DSI, a well-known restructuring and insolvency consulting firm that is authorized to negotiate with interested parties.

IPv4 works with customers to buy and sell IP blocks,

regardless of size, and has completed more transfers than any other provider in the world. With IPv4,

buyers have a

dedicated IP transfer analyst to walk them through the process, handle regulators and all technical details.

"As the leading IPv4 broker, we've set the benchmark for industry transparency," said Jack Hazan, IPv4 executive vice president. "As we seek offers for StackPath's IPv4 addresses, issuing an RFP will ensure that all interested parties have an opportunity to participate in the process."

IPv4 is the leading IPv4 broker worldwide, having successfully monetized more than 65 million IPv4 addresses, generating more than $1.3 billion dollars, for its clients around the world. IPv4 sells IP addresses through its online auction marketplace and via private brokerage. IPv4 is the only IPv4 marketplace with transparent pricing. The Company discloses and publicly shares pricing for every transaction managed through its online marketplace, providing unmatched transparency in the market.

About IPv4

IPv4, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4 provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit



SOURCE IPv4