Penske Truck Leasing Introduces New Edvir Feature In Its Penske Drivertm Mobile App

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) READING, Pa., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing recently launched an electronic driver vehicle inspection report (eDVIR) feature in the Penske DriverTM mobile app for its customers. This new feature enables customer truck drivers to submit driver vehicle inspection reports electronically using the free Penske Driver app.

This new eDVIR functionality also provides fleet managers with immediate access to the submissions sent through the app using Fleet Insight TM, Penske's real-time fleet management platform. This advancement aims to streamline inspection processes, enhance compliance and improve overall fleet management efficiency.

"Our new eDVIR capability represents a step forward in how we support our customers' compliance and maintenance needs," said Brandie Searle, vice president of digital product management for Penske. "By responding to customer feedback with this highly requested feature we enable electronic submissions and real-time visibility, helping fleet managers address issues quickly and effectively, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency."

The eDVIR feature is designed to help users stay compliant with Department of Transportation regulations and is exclusive to Penske leased, maintained, or rented vehicles. The upgrade streamlines the repair request process by automatically sending defect reports from the telematics system to Penske's maintenance system. As defects are resolved, detailed mechanic notes and resolution statuses are communicated back to the telematics system, providing essential information such as repair shop locations, repair notes and contact details.

The Penske Driver app is used by approximately 20,000 commercial truck drivers monthly and offers a range of features including logging Hours of Service to comply with the Electronic Logging Device mandate, submitting 24/7 roadside assistance requests, checking-in for service visits, submitting fuel receipts digitally and finding location rental, leasing, service, parking, EV charging and fueling locations. The app provides access to vehicle information, service history and 24/7 support.

Penske offers live, free weekly training webinars on Penske Driver to ensure customers can effectively use the technology. Penske Driver is available for download on both Android and Apple devices. For additional guidance and information, download Penske's eBook: "Complete Daily Tasks and Stay Compliant with Penske Driver."

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 446,000 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 990 maintenance facilities and approximately 2,500 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit

PenskeTruckLeasing to learn more.

