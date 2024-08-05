Russians Check Sevastopol Coast After Destroying Rostov-On-Don Submarine - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Partisans recorded a visit by the occupiers to inspect the coast of Sevastopol after the destruction of the Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by the ATESH guerrilla movement in Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

"ATESH recorded a visit to check the coast of Sevastopol after the destruction of the Rostov-on-Don submarine. Our agent detected the arrival of a helicopter to Cape Chersonese. After reconnaissance, he recorded the disembarkation of important guests, who boarded a boat and headed towards Kilen Bay," the statement said.

Russiandestruction: satellite images show impact site in Crimea

The Russians' visit was aimed at finding those responsible for the submarine's destruction and trying to understand how to prevent future attacks, ATESH added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on 3 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine Rostov-on-Don in the port of Sevastopo .