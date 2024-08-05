President Ilham Aliyev Accepts Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Burkina Faso To Azerbaijan
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received
credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Burkina Faso Vinta Somé on August 5,
Azernews reports.
