Pakistani Embassy In Baku Commemorates August 5Th As Day Of Reflection On Kashmir

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 5, the Embassy of Pakistan in Baku solemnly
commemorated the day marking India's unilateral revocation of the
special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019,
Azernews reports.
This day is observed to honor the sacrifices and resilience of
the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
(IIOJ&K).
The unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian
Constitution, which previously granted special rights and
privileges to the region, has had significant and far-reaching
consequences. This action was aimed at altering the constitutional
status and demographic fabric of IIOJ&K, disregarding the
historical context and the aspirations of its people. It also
contravenes relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC)
resolutions and principles of international law, exacerbating
tensions between India and Pakistan.
In addition to the constitutional changes, the imposition of a
severe communication blockade further worsened the human rights
situation in the region. The suspension of internet services,
mobile networks, and landlines led to an information blackout,
severely restricting access to essential services for millions of
Kashmiris. This prolonged communication restriction impeded their
ability to connect with family, access healthcare, education, and
livelihood opportunities, and share information with the outside
world. The blackout also obstructed the work of human rights
organizations and journalists, hindering their efforts to document
and report human rights violations.
Reports of human rights abuses, including excessive use of
force, arbitrary detentions, custodial torture, enforced
disappearances, and restrictions on freedom of expression and
assembly, have raised serious international concerns. The ongoing
human rights violations call for urgent attention to address the
deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir and raise concerns
regarding the protection of minority rights and legal status in the
region.
On this day, the Pakistani government reaffirms its commitment
to the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by
relevant UNSC resolutions.
"We continue to urge the international community to play its
role in ensuring a solution that respects the wishes and
aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as stipulated in the UNSC
resolutions."
The Embassy expresses solidarity with the people of Jammu and
Kashmir and reiterates Pakistan's unwavering political, moral, and
diplomatic support for their right to self-determination. The
commitment to a peaceful and stable South Asia, based on mutual
respect and peaceful coexistence, remains steadfast.
The Embassy also calls upon the international community to stay
engaged in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,
recognizing its critical importance for regional peace, security,
and stability.
MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108518094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.