Western Azerbaijan Community Strongly Condemns EU Rep's Discriminatory Statements
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns Toivo Klaar's
discriminatory statements against Azerbaijanis expelled from
Armenia, his interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, and his
remarks that escalate regional tensions, Azernews
reports via the community's statement.
"On August 4, 2024, Designated European Union Special
Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia
Toivo Klaar, made statements that the Western Azerbaijan Community
views as interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and
discriminatory against Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.
Klaar's comments on resettlement and the right of return were
seen as biased, as he extended this right solely to Armenians who
left Azerbaijan voluntarily while denying it to Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia. Additionally, he described the resettlement
of Armenians from the Karabakh region as a "special case", which
the community perceives as an unjust ethnic-based assertion of
authority.
Klaar's attitude towards Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from
Armenia reveals ethnic and religious discrimination. His focus on
the "Karabakh Armenians" suggests an inability of the EU to accept
the settlement of the conflict and the restoration of Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity. This, combined with the EU's military aid to
Armenia, its tolerance of "sanctions smuggling" by Armenia, and
arms sales to Armenia by EU member states like France, contributes
to regional tension.
The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the EU to uphold human
rights equality as per Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of
Human Rights, to cease discrimination against expelled
Azerbaijanis, and to respect their right to return," the
community's statement reads.
