Kuwait Deputy FM, UK Official Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received a phone call from the Parliamentary Under-Secretary-General for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Hamish Falconer. During the call, Sheikh Jarrah congratulated Mr. Falconer on assuming his new position. Both sides also discussed bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, issues of common interest, and current regional and global developments. (end) aa

