Egyptian Pres.: Regional Issues Must Not Overshadow Vital Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi underscored Monday the importance of prioritizing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip amid dire living and conditions, despite ongoing regional developments.

Egyptian Presidential spokesman Counselor Ahmad Fahmy revealed in a press statement that during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan, Al-Sisi discussed the escalating regional situation and the urgent need for international intervention.

The Middle East stands at critical crossroads, Al-Sisi underlined, which requires utmost restraint and the voice of reason.

He urged that the key to defusing rising tensions lies in unified efforts by global powers to enforce an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, paving the way for political and diplomatic solutions.

Al-Sisi further warned that an expanded conflict threatens both regional and global peace, as well as the security of the region's people.

He called for a comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders, to achieve long-lasting justice, security, and stability.

On the topic of bilateral relations, Al-Sisi acclaimed the positive strides made during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Egypt last February, which laid the groundwork for strengthened ties between both countries.

The meeting reviewed the overall bilateral relations, anticipating the inaugural High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Egypt and Turkiye, which is expected to enhance bilateral cooperation founded on mutual respect and shared interests, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and improving coordination for regional security and stability, Fahmy said.

Both leaders concurred on the severity of the regional situation, condemned Israeli escalation policies, and reviewed Egypt's ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement and facilitate a prisoner exchange, Fahmy added. (end)

