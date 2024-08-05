Made-In-China Launches 2024 Golden Sourcing Season, Empowering Global Buyers With Innovative Sourcing Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NANJING, China, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the beginning of August, Made-in-China (MIC) is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 Golden Sourcing Season, a month-long event designed to transform the sourcing experience for global buyers. With over 150,000 products available across various categories, this event offers customized solutions that cater to the diverse needs of businesses around the world.

The Main Venue of Golden Sourcing Season

Golden Sourcing Season

This year's Golden Sourcing Season introduces several new features aimed at addressing the specific challenges faced by international buyers. Each pavilion has been thoughtfully curated to ensure that buyers can find exactly what they need, without the usual hassle and time investment.

Source Manufacturers from the "Source Manufacturers Pavilion":

Say goodbye to the time-consuming search for reliable manufacturers. With over 2,000 source factories participating, buyers can access quality products at factory-direct prices, all in one place. Why go through the hassle of searching far and wide when the best is right here?

Discover Innovations in the "Newly Launched Pavilion":

No need to attend countless product launches and technology fairs. With more than 3,500 new designs, technologies, and innovations showcased, buyers can easily stay ahead of market trends. The latest market favorites are just a click away.

Access Retail & Wholesale Deals in the "Retail & Wholesale Pavilion":

Budget constraints should not limit your options. Whether you're looking for trending products in small quantities or bulk deals, this pavilion offers a range of options that allow you to make the most of your budget.

Explore Independent Brands in the "Brand Distribution Pavilion":

For buyers seeking high-quality Chinese original brands, this pavilion features over 1,000 independent brands. These brands offer a blend of quality and affordability, making them ideal for distribution in your target market.

Find Tailored OEM/ODM Solutions in the "Customization Center Pavilion":

Struggling to find the right supplier for your custom product needs? We've handpicked the best OEM/ODM suppliers to meet your specific requirements. This pavilion offers tailored solutions that make customization easy and efficient.

As businesses worldwide prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the presence of 'Made in China' products is already being seen, a testament to the competitiveness of Chinese manufacturing. Now is the perfect time to join us and start with the Golden Sourcing Season to make your business even more competitive. We invite you to explore the opportunities this event offers and enhance your sourcing strategy. For more information, visit .



