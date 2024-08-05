EMPRESA NACIONAL DEL PETRÓLEO ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF ITS CASH TENDER OFFER RELATING TO ITS 3.450% NOTES DUE 2031

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT AND/OR LOCATED IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Nacional del Petróleo, a state-owned enterprise organized under the laws of the Republic of Chile ("ENAP" or the "Company") announced today the early results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash its 3.450% Notes due 2031 (the "Maximum Tender Offer Notes") upon the terms of, and subject to the conditions in, the offer to purchase dated July 22, 2024 (the "Offer to Purchase").

The offer to purchase for cash the Maximum Tender Offer Notes is referred to herein as the "Maximum Tender Offer". Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase.

On July 30, 2024, the Company closed the offering of $600,000,000 5.950% Notes due 2034 (the "New Notes"). As a result, the New Financing Condition has been satisfied with respect to the Maximum Tender Offer. The proceeds from the issuance of the New Notes, together with existing cash balances and/or additional financings, are expected to fund the Maximum Tender Offer.

The early tender deadline for the Maximum Tender Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 2, 2024 (the "Early Tender Time"). As of the Early Tender Time, $287,488,000 aggregate principal amount of the Maximum Tender Offer Notes had been delivered and not withdrawn.

The Company also announced its decision to increase the tender cap for the Maximum Tender Offer , from $200,000,000 to $210,000,000, subject to the Maximum Aggregate Consideration Cap. The Maximum Aggregate Consideration Cap is $800,000,000, which is specified as the aggregate consideration to be paid by the Company for the principal amount of the Any and All Notes and the Maximum Tender Offer Notes (excluding the Accrued Interest). On July 31, 2024, the Company purchased for cash $621,644,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.750% Notes due 2026 (the "Any and All Notes"). The Company paid $613,805,069.16 for the purchase of such Any and All Notes (excluding the Accrued Interest).

The Maximum Tender Total Consideration in respect of the Maximum Tender Offer Notes will be calculated at or around 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today (the "Maximum Tender Price Determination Time") in accordance with standard market practice, as described in the Offer to Purchase. A press release announcing (i) the Maximum Tender Total Consideration, (ii) the aggregate principal amount of the Maximum Tender Offer Notes accepted for purchase by the Company and (iii) the pro ration factor will be disseminated after the Maximum Tender Price Determination Time.

In respect of accepted Maximum Tender Offer Notes that were delivered at or prior to the Early Tender Time, the Company expects the Early Tender Settlement Date to occur on the second business day after the Early Tender Time, August 6, 2024.

Holders that validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Maximum Tender Offer Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time and whose Maximum Tender Offer Notes are accepted for purchase will receive the Maximum Tender Total Consideration, together with an amount equal to the Accrued Interest thereon.

For additional information, please contact the Dealer Managers: BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (888) 292-0070 (toll free), +1 (646) 855-8998 (collect); Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. at +1 (212) 710-6749 (collect); Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. at +1 (800) 372-3930 (toll free) or +1 (212) 225-5501 (collect); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at +1 (866) 846-2874 (toll free) or +1 (212) 834-7279 (collect); and Santander US Capital Markets LLC at +1 (855) 404-3636 (toll free) or +1 (212) 350-0660 (collect) ; or the Information and Tender Agent at +1 (800) 290-6432 (toll free), +1 (212) 269-5550 (banks or brokers call) or by email to [email protected] .



This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Maximum Tender Offer is only being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Maximum Tender Offer Notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the Maximum Tender Offer.

The New Notes were issued pursuant to an offering memorandum dated July 24, 2024 (the "Offering Memorandum") and an indenture dated July 30, 2024 . Any investment decision to purchase any New Notes should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Offering Memorandum, and no reliance is to be placed on any representations other than those contained in the Offering Memorandum.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by each of the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

