Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5 August 202 4 PayPoint plc (the "Company") Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”) Vesting of Buyout Award On 1 August 2024, Rob Harding, an Executive Director of the Company, received 1,298 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary shares”) following the vesting of tranche 1 of the nil cost options granted to him under a buyout award made on 1 August 2023. The award was granted on terms equivalent to the Company's Restricted Share Plan and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.4.2. Having satisfied the continuous employment condition, the award vested automatically and was exercised based on pre-existing instructions. The 1,298 Ordinary shares represent the net number of shares released including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting. Any income tax and national insurance contributions due on release have been cash settled.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Rob Harding

2,253 194 2,447 1,149 1,298 -

The share price on the day of release of the above award was £6.975 per share. The share award was settled with market purchased Ordinary shares.

Vesting of Restricted Share Plan Award

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 27 July 2020 to Nick Wiles, an Executive Director of the Company, vested on 1 August 2024 having met the required performance conditions and was exercised based on pre-existing instructions.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Nick Wiles

14,858 3,375 18,233 8,660 9,573 -

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on the day of release was £6.975 per share.

The Net Vested share awards were satisfied by the issue of 9,573 Ordinary shares (the“New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company's existing block listing admission facility.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rob Harding

2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share options awarded under a Listing Rule 9.4.2 arrangement on terms equivalent to the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) £Nil 1,298

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated Price



1,298

£Nil e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Wiles

2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company's Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) £Nil 9,573 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated Price



9,573

£Nil e) Date of the transaction 1 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue