Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

Grant of Award

On 2 August 2024, Nick Wiles, an Executive Director of the Company, was granted a one-off conditional LTIP award under the PayPoint Executive Share Plan (“ESP”).

The number of shares subject to the award is 109,375 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company. The number of shares under award was calculated based on a price of £6.975 per share, being the closing mid-market price on the dealing day preceding the date of grant.

The release of the award is dependent upon continuous employment to the vesting date and satisfaction of targets based on underlying EBITDA performance in respect of the financial year of the Company ending 31 March 2027. Further details of the performance condition are outlined in the Directors' Remuneration Report of the PayPoint plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024.

The award may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) after 3 years from the date of grant, on 2 August 2027, and the participant is subject to a 2-year holding period post-vesting.

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:



PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138