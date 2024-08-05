Devara Song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's Sizzling Chemistry In The Song Is Not To Be Missed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The makers of the 'Devara 1' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR shared the film's second song. The song is titled 'Dheere Dheere' and has a sizzling chemistry by the lead actors. Shilpa Rao reunites with renowned director Anirudh Ravichander for the forthcoming song from the Telugu film 'Devara', continuing their successful association. Shilpa and Anirudh Ravichander are returning with the eagerly awaited film Devara's second single after creating waves in Tamil cinema with successful collaborations such as "Chaleya" and "Kaavaalaa".

The song

Anirudh Ravichander, known for his dramatic musical compositions, collaborates once more with Shilpa Rao to create what is believed to be another hit soundtrack. Their cooperation on the second song will be released in four languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, adding a new and intriguing depth to Devara's musical repertoire.

Fans reaction

The audience was quite excited to witness Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor share the screen. People are really appreciating the new tune. Fans have responded to this by commenting. One fan remarked, 'A beautiful melodic song that will touch your hearts.' At the same time, someone wrote, 'Dhamaka of the sizzling duo.' Let us tell you that Shilpa Rao, a prominent playback singer, sings the second song of 'Devara: Part 1' in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

About Devara

Koratala Siva directs Devara, which stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. The film will be released on September 27, 2024, in many languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film's plot is an action drama, guaranteeing a thrilling experience for spectators across India.

Devara poster



The makers of Devara have presented two new posters from the film ahead of the release of the second track. The posters show Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR posing romantically. In the first poster, Janhvi may be seen clutching Jr NTR from behind. In the other, Janhvi and Jr NTR's hands are linked. Janhvi is dressed in a blue saree with a maroon blouse.