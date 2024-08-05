Football: Dutch Winger Xavi Simons Rejoins RB Leipzig On Loan From PSG

(MENAFN- IANS) Leipzig (Germany), Aug 5 (IANS) side RB Leipzig have re-signed the Netherlands winger Xavi Simons on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The 21-year-old scored 10 goals and registered 14 assists in 43 games for the German side last season and helped them to finish fourth in the Bundesliga.

“I got everything I wanted from my move to Leipzig. I joined a great team and felt everyone's trust and belief in me. I was able to develop as both a player and a person - RB Leipzig is the perfect place for you to do that," said Simons.

"On top of that, the club really value me and made it clear over the last few months that they would like to sign me. They highlighted a clear and concise plan for me for the coming season," he added.

Simons was part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2024 and also scored the opener in the 2-1 semifinal loss against England. He had joined PSG in 2019 but has played only seven Ligue 1 games with the side, having also spent a year at PSV Eindhoven.

English side Manchester United and German champion Bayern Munich had shown interest in roping in Xavi Simons but the player snubbed them and decided to continue at RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig had finished fourth in the 2023-24 season of the Bundesliga, ending behind Bayer Leverkusen (90 points), Stuttgart (73) and Bayern Munich (72) with 65 points from 34 matches with 19 wins and seven defeats.