Death toll increases to 300 due to escalating protests in Bangladesh

(MENAFN) In Bangladesh, a heavy security presence has been established in the capital city of Dhaka following a recent wave of violence that resulted in the deaths of at least 98 people. This escalation brings the total death toll from weeks of unrest against job quota policies to 300. The military has imposed an indefinite curfew, and authorities have restricted mobile internet access in a bid to curb further violence. Key roads leading to Prime Hasina's residence have been barricaded to prevent access.



The violence erupted on Sunday during anti-government demonstrations, marking the deadliest day in the ongoing protests. The demonstrations are driven by opposition to a system that reserves 30 percent of government jobs for relatives of war veterans, a policy recently reinstated by the Bangladesh High Court. This reinstatement had sparked widespread protests that began in June, leading to significant unrest.



The quota system, originally introduced in 1972 by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the current Prime Minister, was abolished in 2018 following a student-led protest. However, the High Court's decision to reintroduce the quota triggered renewed demonstrations. The Supreme Court overturned this reinstatement last month, deeming it illegal and mandating that 93 percent of jobs be filled based on merit, with the remaining positions reserved for specific categories.



The violence has underscored deep-seated tensions surrounding the job quota system, which has been a contentious issue in Bangladesh's labor market and political landscape. The situation remains volatile, with the government's attempts to quell unrest through security measures and internet restrictions highlighting the severe impact of the protests on the nation's stability.

