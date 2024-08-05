All Aboard: Tweetsie Railroad Welcomes Train Enthusiasts Of All Ages For Its Annual Railroad Heritage Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BLOWING ROCK, N.C., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweetsie Railroad invites you to celebrate the golden age of steam during its annual Railroad Heritage Weekend August 24 and 25.

"We look forward to this event every year," said Chris Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. "It is a unique celebration that highlights the park's history, and a century of narrow-gauge steam locomotive heritage that began with the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad (ET&WNC)."

Tweetsie RailrAll Aboard: Tweetsie Railroad welcomes train enthusiasts of all ages for its annual Railroad Heritage Weekend August 24th & 25th.

Guests can enjoy once-a-year experiences at Railroad Heritage Weekend at Tweetsie Railroad including a Double-header (two locomotives) and a tour of the Locomotive Shop.

This is the only time of the year when both of the park's narrow-gauge steam locomotives are running simultaneously. Locomotive No. 12, "Tweetsie," will pull an 1870's vintage coach car recreating the authentic experience of the ET&WNC Railroad. Meanwhile, the No. 190 locomotive, the "Yukon Queen," will pull a separate train taking guests on the traditional Wild West adventure. On Sunday morning, both locomotives No. 12 and No. 190 will run in tandem as a classic "double-header."

"If you love trains, this is one weekend you don't want to miss," adds Robbins. In addition to the train rides, guests are invited to tour Tweetsie Railroad's Locomotive Shop and the Memorabilia Room. "This is the one time of year that we allow guests to enter the shop to get an insight into all it takes to keep these historic locomotives operational."

For a detailed schedule or more information on upcoming events and ticket prices visit Tweetsie.

About Tweetsie Railroad's Locomotive Shop

Tweetsie Railroad's Steam Locomotive Shop keeps Tweetsie Railroad and others chugging along! Tweetsie Railroad is the official source for Crown Locomotive Parts, and offers locomotive rebuilds, restoration, and steam locomotive parts. It serves a vital function for the park by keeping the park's pair of vintage locomotives operational every day. But it is also a facility where an art is being preserved, keeping alive the romance of steam-powered locomotives.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Since 1957, Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina's first theme park, has provided families

with unforgettable Wild West adventures. Visitors enjoy an interactive three-mile journey into the Old West behind a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive. The park features live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more.

Tweetsie Railroad is open for its Wild West action-packed themed daytime operations, with gates open from 10 am – 6 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 27th.

The park will open for nighttime operations during Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas®.

Daytime admission is $60 for adults, age 13+, $40 for children, ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under. Golden Rail Season Passes are $140 for adults and $100 for children. There is no charge for parking.

