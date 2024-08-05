Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2024 Industry Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today named its 2024 Excellence Awards winners, acknowledging vendors who achieved leadership in the company's 2024 Wisdom of Crowds®

Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI), Business Intelligence (BI), or Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Studies.

The studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a broad assessment of current usage, key drivers, priorities, and intentions. They include performance ratings of relevant vendors based on the Dresner Advisory trademark 33-measure system.

The winners have achieved leadership status in two industry-rating models. The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with a vendor's technology solution on a daily basis, plotting various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor's relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated "confidence" score.

"Our flagship studies draw upon more than 15 years of data covering numerous aspects of user behaviors and intentions," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Vendor ratings are driven completely by customer input, weighing users' firsthand experience with their vendors. We congratulate the Industry Excellence winners on receiving this high recognition from their customers this year."

The 2024 Industry Excellence Awards go to 14 vendors across six categories:

Overall Leaders

Overall Leader awards recognize vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence.

Overall Leaders for BI: Alteryx, Domo, insightsoftware, Qrvey, and Zoho.

Overall Leaders for EPM: Pigment, Planful, Prophix, Vena Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik).

Customer Experience and Technology Leaders

Customer Experience Leaders are vendors who demonstrate high levels of sales and service and product/technology. Technology Leaders are vendors with strong product offerings.



Amazon (AWS) is a Technology Leader for ADI.

ibi (Cloud Software Group) is a Customer Experience Leader for BI.

Unit4 is a Customer Experience Leader for EPM.

Technology Leaders for BI: Amazon and Tableau (Salesforce).

insightsoftware is a Technology Leader for EPM.

Credibility, Trust, and Value Leaders

Credibility Leaders are vendors whose customers reflect a high level of confidence and sense of value for price paid. Trust Leaders are vendors whose customers reported a solid perceived confidence. Value Leaders are vendors with strong value scores.

Tableau is a Credibility Leader for BI.

Amazon is a Value Leader for BI.

insightsoftware is a Credibility Leader for EPM.

ibi is a Trust Leader for BI.



Unit4 is a Trust Leader for EPM.

Best in Class

The Market Studies use 33 measures to rate vendor performance. A "best in class" designation highlights vendors that exceed all others for a particular measure. Vendors who are best in class for one or more measures include:

BI: Alteryx, Domo, ibi, and Qrvey.

EPM: Pigment, Planful, Prophix, Vena Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik.

Value/Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

New in 2024, vendors are ranked in a Value / TCO Model which represents user opinions related to the perceived value for price paid and TCO.

Vendors with a perceived high value and low TCO are:

ADI: Amazon.

BI: Alteryx, Domo, ibi, insightsoftware, and Zoho.

EPM: insightsoftware, Pigment, Planful, Prophix, Unit4, Vena Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik).

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services

was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser.

Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

