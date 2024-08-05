CA Global Partners To Conduct Major Auction Of Brand-New Air Handling & HVAC Equipment In Commerce, CA
Auction Features Unused Equipment from a Major $1 Billion High-Rise Development
COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners is set to host an online webcast auction on August 21, 2024, featuring a vast array of brand new, never installed air handling and
HVAC equipment. This event offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire top-tier equipment originally designated for a $1 billion high-rise development.
Auction Highlights:
CA Global Partners is set to host an online webcast auction on August 21, 2024, featuring a vast array of brand new, never installed air handling and HVAC equipment.
This auction is a rare chance for businesses and contractors to purchase high-quality, brand new HVAC equipment at competitive prices.
Valent Air Handling Units
Xylem Heat Exchangers
Dawson Pumps
Haldeman Fans
Whalen Water Source Heat Pumps
Panasonic Ceiling Exhaust Fans
ABB Drives
GreenHeck Smoke Dampers
Air Treatment Chassis
Filters, Access Doors, Transfer Fan Grilles & More!
This auction is a rare chance for businesses and contractors to purchase high-quality, brand new HVAC equipment at competitive prices. All items are in excellent condition, having never been installed.
Date & Location:
Date: August 21
Location: 1270 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022 & 6446 Washington Blvd., Commerce, CA 90040
About CA Global Partners:
CA Global Partners is a leading provider of asset disposition services, specializing in auctions, liquidations, and valuations. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, CA Global Partners delivers unparalleled service and results for clients worldwide.
Contact Information:
For more details about the auction, please visit or contact:
Peter Wyke
702-592-1012
[email protected]
For further inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact Peter Wyke at 702-592-1012 or [email protected]
SOURCE CA Global Partners
