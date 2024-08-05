Navitas Powers Expanded Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next-gen GaNFastTM gallium nitride power ICs now fast-charge Samsung's Galaxy Series-A, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 phones

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas (Nasdaq: NVTS), the leader in next-generation GaNFastTM gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced that had expanded adoption of Navitas' GaNFast ICs from the original flagship Galaxy S22, S23 and S24 to the mainstream Galaxy A , and revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 with enhanced Galaxy AI features.



GaN runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables chargers up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half size and weight. GaNFast power ICs enable high-frequency, high-efficiency power conversion, achieving up to a 50% shrink vs. prior designs.

The new 25W charger (EP-T2510 ) features new energy-saving technology to reduce standby losses by 75% to only 5 mW, which aligns with Navitas' environmental advances, where every GaNFast IC saves 4 kg of CO2 vs. legacy silicon chips.

“Since enabling the world's first production GaN charger in 2018, Navitas has pioneered and leads the adoption of GaN to replace legacy silicon chips,” noted David Carroll, Sr. VP Worldwide Sales for Navitas.“Our production partnership with Samsung dates back to the Galaxy S22 Ultra , and today's announcement reflects the dramatic expansion of GaN from niche, flagship designs to adoption in high-volume, mainstream phones.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2024. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Navitas has the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty , and was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at