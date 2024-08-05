Mconsent To Resell Icorerx Cloud Eprescribing Solution By Icoreconnect

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Partnership Enhances Patient Engagement with Advanced iCoreRx ePrescribing Software

OCOEE, FL, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) (“iCore” or the“Company”), a leading cloud-based software and company, today announced a new reseller agreement with mConsen , a leader in digital patient intake, patient communication and engagement solutions. Through this partnership, mConsent will now offer iCoreConnect's premier electronic prescribing software, iCoreR , as part of its suite of digital solutions.

This collaboration allows mConsent to expand its offerings by providing dental practices with iCoreRx, an advanced ePrescribing software designed to streamline prescription workflows and enhance patient safety. By integrating iCoreRx into their product lineup, mConsent can deliver a more comprehensive set of tools to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their Patient Engagement Platform.

"We are excited to partner with mConsent and expand the reach of iCoreRx," said Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect. "mConsent's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide superior software solutions for dental practices. This partnership will enable us to bring the benefits of iCoreRx to a wider audience."

iCoreRx is known for its user-friendly interface and secure, cloud-based platform that simplifies the ePrescribing process. The software ensures compliance with the latest ePrescribing regulations and offers features such as real-time drug interaction checks, automatic updates, and integration with various practice management systems. By adding iCoreRx to its offerings, mConsent can help dental professionals reduce errors, save time, and improve patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to become a reseller of iCoreRx," said Samad Syed, CEO of mConsent. "This partnership with iCoreConnect enables us to offer a robust electronic prescribing solution that complements our entire suite of patient engagement solutions. Together, we can provide dental practices with a seamless, integrated experience that enhances patient care and operational efficiency."

About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 130 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

About mConsent

mConsent, recognized as INC 5000 fastest growing SaaS platform for dental practices, is a full-service patient engagement platform that is currently used by over 5 million patients across the United States. It is a one-stop-solution for dental practices that want to automate their operational workflow for a seamless patient experience. From patient intake to patient communication and engagement, mConsent places a high level of emphasis on empowering office staff to move away from administrative activities for a more patient centric experience. An average practice using mConsent saves ~$65K/year on administrative costs, cuts down documentation time by 35% while tripling patient satisfaction and garnering positive reviews. mConsent's philosophy is to revolutionize the dental industry, one practice at a time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

...

888.810.7706 ext.5