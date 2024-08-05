Gaia Announces Official Launch Of Gaia Marketplace, World’S Foremost Destination For Conscious Retreats And Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roll-out of Marketplace Offers Gaia-Exclusive and Curated Offerings, Including Transformative Journeys to Exotic Locations, Growth-Minded Courses and Training Programs, Expansive Events and Workshops, and Conscious Products

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the“Company”), a conscious and community company, today announced the official launch of Gaia Marketplace . Gaia Marketplace is an exclusive, first-of-its kind retail experience designed to serve current and future community members with exclusively curated offerings and products that aim to empower the evolution of consciousness.

“Gaia is the world's premiere destination for transformational media, offering exclusive series and documentaries focused on spiritual growth, consciousness expansion, ancient history and more,” said James Colquhoun, Gaia CEO.“As we usher in this new evolution of our platform it moves us further towards the Company's vision as a movement-driven community organization. With Marketplace, members can shop exclusive retreats and experiences, live events and meet-ups, courses and training programs plus hand curated products at member-only discounts.”

Gaia's Marketplace offers a diverse range of experiences including exploring ancient civilizations in Egypt with Gaia's top talent as guides, engaging in transformational healing practices in Costa Rica, and awakening to one's highest potential through curated retreats with leading teachers. Marketplace also provides unmatched access to powerful courses and training programs whether someone is looking to deepen their healing knowledge, expand their yoga or meditation practice or explore the hidden knowledge of ancient astrological practices.

In addition, members can book tickets to live events and workshops and meet up with like-minded individuals to take the online offline. Gaia Marketplace also allows members to shop for research-backed wellness and transformational products.

Gaia Marketplace is open to both Gaia members and non-members and offers exclusive member-only benefits and discounts. Gaia offers membership plans on a monthly and annual basis. You can find out more at .

Current Gaia Marketplace Highlights Include:



Retreats & Tours:



Gaia-Exclusive Tour of Ancient Egypt with Nile Cruise



E-Motional Healing Costa Rica Retreat Pure Human Breakthrough with Gregg Braden



Live Events:



Ancient Civilizations Conference



Gene Keys: Unlocking Your Incarnation Code The HEAL Event



Courses



Food Matters Nutrition Certification



Debra Silverman Astrology Course Ascension Teachings with William Henry





Products



Therasage Thera360 PLUS Personal Sauna



Ground Luxe Grounding Sheets Sound Healing LAB Cosmos Therapy Metal Singing Bowl Set

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit .

