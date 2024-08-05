Onco360® Has Been Selected As A National Specialty Pharmacy For Crovalimab-Akkz

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation's leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to be in the pharmacy for PIASKY(R) (crovalimab), approved for the of adult and patients 13 years of age and older weighing at least 40kg, that have paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). This indication was approved based on the Phase III COMMODORE-2 (NCT04434092) trial, which compared crovalimab to eculizumab in patients with PNH who had not been previously treated with complement inhibitor therapy.1 Only healthcare providers should administer crovalimab.



“Onco360 is grateful for the opportunity to become a specialty pharmacy provider for crovalimab”, said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.“We are proud to add another treatment option for PNH patients to our portfolio.”

Patients with PNH have an acquired mutation that makes red blood cells susceptible to premature destruction by the complement system. PNH is characterized by bone marrow failure, hemolysis, and thrombosis in varying levels of severity and combinations.2

The FDA approval of crovalimab is based on the results of the Phase III COMMODORE-2 clinical trial which evaluated the non-inferiority of the complement C5 inhibitor, crovalimab, against eculizumab in PNH patients naive to treatment with C5 inhibitors. The study randomized 204 patients 2:1 to receive either crovalimab (n=135) or eculizumab (n=69). The coprimary endpoints were the proportion of patients who achieved transfusion avoidance and the proportion of patients with hemolysis control (measured by lactate dehydrogenase of ≤ 1.5 x upper limit of normal), from baseline through week 25. The results showed treatment with crovalimab met both coprimary endpoints demonstrating noninferiority to eculizumab for transfusion avoidance (65.7% vs 68.1%, respectively; treatment difference, -2.8% [95% CI, -15.7, 11.1]) and hemolysis control (79.3% vs 79.0%, respectively; odds ratio, 1.02 [95% CI, 0.57-1.82]).

The safety data for crovalimab is supported by the COMMODORE-2 trial and the COMMODORE 1 trial which randomized treatment experienced patients to switch to crovalimab (n=44) or continue eculizumab (n=42). Across these trials, the most common adverse drug reactions occurring in 10% or more of patients were infusion related reaction, respiratory tract infection, viral infection, and Type III hypersensitivity reactions.

The prescribing information for crovalimab includes a Boxed Warning regarding the risk of serious and life-threatening infections caused by Neisseria meningitidis. Because of this risk, crovalimab as part of a class of therapies that treats PNH, it is available only through a restricted program called the PIASKY Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). More information about the PIASKY REMS program is available at

Vaccinate against meningococcal infection at least 2 weeks prior to initiation of crovalimab, or provide antibacterial drug prophylaxis if urgent crovalimab therapy is indicated in a patient who is not up to date with meningococcal vaccines and vaccinate as soon as possible. The initiation of crovalimab treatment is contraindicated in patients with unresolved Neisseria meningitidis infection.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for crovalimab. PIASKY(R) (crovalimab) is a registered trademark of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., a member of the Roche Group.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the nation's largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Specialty Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit .

