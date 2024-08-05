(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Next Level and Event with Darryl Davis

Top Rated Real Estate Coach Darryl Davis Announces LIVE NAR Lawsuit Intensive Real Estate Event in September

- Darryl DavisROCKY POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Darryl Davis Seminars, a real estate coaching company, announces their 2024 Full Day In-Person Real Estate Workshop: LIVE NAR Settlement Intensive Event to be hosted at Uniondale, New York's Long Island Marriott, Friday, September 13th, from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM.In a direct response to the chaos and confusion of the NAR settlement's new regulations soon going into effect across the nation, industry expert Darryl Davis noted for his foresight into this topic, put together a live event to walk agents through all that is changing, how to navigate that change, and how to move forward to have CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS with clients and serve their communities at the highest level.This full day all-inclusive and immersive workshop will equip real estate professionals with the knowledge, skills, and strategies needed to effectively explain buyer agency, get agreements signed (both buyer agency and listing), secure higher commissions, write compelling offers, navigate new listing norms, and succeed in multiple offer situations amidst the current market changes.Who this real estate workshop is for:*New or Emerging Real Estate Agents: Eager to navigate the recent changes and start their career off on the right foot by mastering the new MLS forms and commission structures.*Mid-Range Producers: Ready to break through to their next income level by learning advanced strategies for securing higher commissions and handling objections effectively.*Seasoned Real Estate Veterans: Looking to create financial freedom and develop a solid exit strategy while staying compliant with the new NAR settlement rules and procedures.“We can't wait to bring together hundreds of real estate professionals from across North America, including our POWER AGENT® coaching members,” said Darryl Davis, CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars.“Our goal is to help real estate agents navigate these new norms and new forms in this new real estate reality they've all found themselves in this year. We'll do that by providing the best tools, strategies, and skill training in the industry to help them succeed with more ease.”Event Details:Date: Friday, September 13, 2024Registration: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AMWorkshop: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PMLocation: Long Island Marriott, 101 James Doolittle Blvd, Uniondale, NY 11553Darryl and his team will be addressing these top questions that are on the minds of agents right now from coast to coast:1. What are the specific changes in the new listing agreement forms?2. How do I now present my commission on a listing appointment?3. Can a homeowner still pay the buyer agent's fee?4. What do I do if a buyer does not want to sign the buyer agency agreement?5. How do I handle objections from clients who are resistant to the new changes?6. What should I do if another broker or agent is not following the new procedures?7. How do these changes impact dual agency situations?8. What additional disclosures or disclaimers do I need to provide to my clients?9. How can I track and document compliance with the new rules for my records?10. What are the consequences of non-compliance with the new NAR settlement rules?Full-Day Agenda:Morning Session: The Listing Commission Conversation*Understanding the New Listing Agreement Forms: Learn the ins and outs of the new forms rolled out due to the NAR settlement.*Effective Commission Presentation: Discover how to present commissions to homeowners, offering them options and choices that build trust and transparency.*Tiered Commission System: Get introduced to a revolutionary tiered commission system that has proven to increase commissions for many agents.*Overcoming Objections: Techniques to handle common objections and questions from homeowners regarding commissions and new agreements.Afternoon Session: The Buyer Commission Conversation*Presenting Buyer Agency: Master the art of presenting buyer agency to potential clients, ensuring they understand the value you bring.*Explaining New Buyer Forms: Detailed walkthrough of the new buyer forms and how to explain them clearly and effectively to your clients.*Securing Buyer Commitment: Strategies to get buyers to commit to working with you exclusively.*Open House Conversion: Learn how to confidently address and convert buyers you meet at open houses.Why Attend:*Stay Ahead of the Curve: Equip yourself with the latest knowledge and skills to navigate the NAR settlement changes confidently.*Increase Earnings: Implement proven techniques to present commissions in a way that can lead to higher earnings.*Boost Credibility: Position yourself as a knowledgeable and trustworthy real estate professional in the eyes of your clients.*Practical Skills: Gain hands-on, practical skills that you can apply immediately in your real estate practice.*Networking Opportunities: Connect with other real estate professionals and share insights and strategies.BONUS BUNDLE for Attendees!*The 30+ Page Post-Conference Comprehensive NAR Settlement Intensive Training Manual*The 30+ Page Realtor's® Complete Post-NAR Lawsuit Handbook*The 32-Page Consumer's Guide to the NAR Lawsuit*The Simple One-Page Buyer Agency Agreement*The Simple One-Page Buyer's Agent Professional Fee Invoice*The Simple One-Page Commission Fee Closing Statement*The Seller's Guide to Today's Real Estate Market Brochure*The Buyer's Guide to Today's Real Estate Market BrochureSeats are filling fast for this highly anticipated results-producing real estate conference and event! To register for this empowering, game-changing event and see a full working agenda, please visitSponsorship Opportunities Are Available.About Darryl Davis SeminarsDarryl Davis Seminars is a real estate coaching and marketing platform that empowers real estate professionals with the skills, tools, and coaching they need to grow their businesses, serve customers, and design careers worth smiling about. For more than 30 years, Darryl Davis has coached thousands of real estate agents to become their personal best.With the most time and research invested in the NAR Lawsuit surrounding commissions, Darryl has developed a comprehensive NAR lawsuit resource and training hub to help agents navigate the changes.The Power Agent Program® helps agents average more than $33,000 in revenue from their previous year. To learn more about Darryl and his team visit .

Julie Escobar

Darryl Davis Seminars

+1 813-957-2989

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube