Singapore's 59Th National Day: Intangible Heritage Masters Song Lianke And Xue Yuchen Present Traditional Tea Ceremony

Song Lianke and his son Xue Yuchen join the attendees for a group photo

BEIJING, CHINA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 59th National Day of the Republic of Singapore was grandly celebrated at the China World Summit Wing's Qunxian Banquet Hall. Singapore's Ambassador to China, Mr. Chan Hai Chuan, and the President of the China-Singapore Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Wang Ziyuan, delivered speeches, expressing their wishes for the continued friendship and cooperation between the two nations.The celebration was filled with festive spirit, featuring traditional music performances, dance shows, and celebrity singing acts. Interactive activities such as puzzle games, best-dressed contests, and lucky draws kept the atmosphere lively. Ambassadors, counselors, and guests from various countries were immersed in the joyous environment.Song Lianke (Yishui) and her son Xue Yuchen (Richen), inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage of tea making in the Song Dynasty, were invited to participate in the celebration. In order to promote the Chinese art of tea making, the two dressed in Hanfu exhibited and presented tea making on site. In order to make tea ceremony a respected Chinese tea ceremony in the world, Song Lianke has repeatedly explained, performed and guided tea ceremonies for politicians and guests from Germany, Thailand, Japan, New Zealand, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and other countries. She has also participated in foreign affairs activities and even accepted foreign disciples to help her students establish tea stations in Korea, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Japan, Thailand, New Zealand and Singapore.During the networking session, Ms. Song and her son warmly prepared tea for the guests, explaining the rich culture and techniques behind the Diancha ceremony. Yuchen also befriended a young guest from Singapore named Dream and performed a Diancha ceremony for Ambassador Chan Hai Chuan, wishing Singapore a happy birthday. The Ambassador warmly greeted them and praised the heritage skill.The celebration concluded with a chorus from both the stage and the audience, creating a sea of joy. Everyone joined in celebrating Singapore's independence and wished for lasting friendship and mutual development between the two countries.Editor:Yang yang(Chayang)Tian Qiming(Haoming)

