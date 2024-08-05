Synergy Between Medicine And Technological Drives Sports Medicine Market At 5.6% CAGR Through 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sports size was valued at USD 7.37 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 7.78 billion in 2023 to USD 12.04 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

The need for sports medicine has grown in recent years due to an increase in sports-related injuries and an increase in the number of people participating in fitness-related activities and sports. The global sports medicine market has also been expected to be driven by a steady evolution from a reactive treatment approach to being preventive.

Owing to growing awareness of fitness, an increase in sports participation, and technological improvements in injury prevention and recovery, the worldwide sports medicine market is expanding rapidly. Themes of importance include regenerative medicine, wearable technology, and minimally invasive procedures for improving sports performance and speeding recovery.

Smith & Nephew and Arthrex Lead the Charge in Sports Medicine Innovation

The following are the key Sports Medicine Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

.Thanks to advancements in minimally invasive surgical procedures and regenerative medicine treatments, the worldwide sport medicine market is being propelled by leading corporations such as Smith & Nephew and Arthrex by June 2024. These advances are expected to push market growth over the next four or five years as they will significantly reduce recuperation periods as well as enhance performance.

.The wearable technology industry is growing rapidly as companies such as Fitbit and Garmin incorporate state of the art health monitoring capabilities to cater for athletes. In the next years, the real-time trend towards injury prevention and performance optimization is expected to propel significant growth in the worldwide sports medicine industry.

AI-Driven Evolution to Redefine Sports Medicine in the Next Decade

.In July 2024 Global behemoths like Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson are making significant investments in AI-powered sports injury assessment systems. This long-term move towards individualized, data-driven treatment regimens is expected to change the face of sports medicine over the next 10 years, taking it to the next level resulting in higher patient outcome and market growth.

.In June 2024 Businesses like Hinge Health and SWORD Health will start to use virtual reality (VR) in rehabilitation. This futuristic approach to physical therapy has the potential to change the face of sports medicine and drive remarkable growth in the next decade with its engaging and impactful treatment options.

Impact of 3D Printing and Smart Apparel on Sports Medicine's Transformation

Global leader in sports medicine Zimmer Biomet will be using 3D printing in August 2024 to create personalized orthopedic implants, which will significantly shorten recovery times and enhance surgery results. Moreover, during September 2024 Nike has planned to launch its cutting-edge smart apparel line into the sports medicine market where it will track athletes' biometrics in real time. This will lead to easier access of professional care for sport injury patients and consultations for such patients are expected to be integrated into telemedicine platforms like Teladoc. By shortening recovery times and strengthening injury prevention and management, these advancements are anticipated to catapult the global sports medicine market into a new era of individualized, technology-driven care.

Technological Renaissance in Sports Medicine Enhancing Patient Outcomes

The increased emphasis on fitness and preventative care, along with technological improvements, are driving a revolutionary boom in the worldwide sports medicine industry. The industry is being further propelled towards a future of tech-driven, individualized care by the incorporation of smart clothing and telemedicine platforms. This is shown by their major investments in 3D-printed implants, VR rehabilitation, and AI-powered assessments being done by top businesses such as Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, and Medtronic hence. Healing is the factor that wearable technologies, regenerative medicine, and minimally invasive surgery are all expected to improve on. Over the next ten years, these developments should lead to a notable improvement in patient outcomes and a major expansion of the market.

