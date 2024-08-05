Wayanad Disaster: Pet Dog Reunites With Owner After Six Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Wayanad, Aug 5 (IANS) After a gruelling six days of separation owing to the devastating Wayanad landslide, Tippu, a pet dog joyfully reunited with his owner, Vijay on Monday.

The Humane Society International, India's disaster response team, discovered Tippu in a small house, almost entirely submerged by floodwaters.

“We are incredibly relieved and happy to have found Tippu safe. In times of such overwhelming disaster, moments like these remind us of the incredible between pets and their owners,” said Hemanth Bytroy of the Humane Society.

He said that Humane Society teams are committed to ensure that Tippu and hundreds of other stranded animals get the care they need.

Despite the dire conditions, Tippu's spirit remained unbroken. He was found safe but in need of care, food and water.

Tippu has been taken to an Animal Husbandry Department shelter where he will receive medical attention and spend a few days.

Vijay's face lit up with relief and gratitude upon hearing the news of Tippu's safe recovery.

This reunion serves as a poignant reminder of the deep bond between humans and their beloved pets and the resilience that shines through even in the darkest of circumstances.

On July 30, four villages of Wayanad were hit by a worst-ever natural disaster in which 402 people died while over 180 continue to remain missing.