Australia secured 79-72 win over 2024 Olympics hosts France in women's basketball

(MENAFN) Australia secured a significant victory over the 2024 hosts France, winning 79-72 in women's to qualify for the quarterfinals on Sunday. Tess Madgen spearheaded Australia's effort, scoring 18 points for the Opals in their Group B match at Pierre Mauroy in Lille. Ezi Magbegor contributed 14 points, while teammates Sami Whitcomb and Alanna Smith each added 12 points.



For France, forward Gabby Williams stood out as the highest scorer with 15 points, the only French player to reach double digits in the game. Despite the loss, France, having already qualified, secured the top spot in Group B with two wins from three appearances, while Australia wrapped up second place with a 2-1 win/loss record.



In another notable game, Nigeria stunned Canada with a 79-70 victory in Lille, ensuring their spot in the last eight of the Paris Games. Nigeria's triumph came from winning two games, while Canada, losing all three of their matches, ended at the bottom of Group B and were subsequently eliminated.



Team USA continued their dominant run by defeating Germany 87-68 to top Group C with an undefeated record. Jackie Young led the scoring for the US with 19 points. Both the USA and Germany had already secured their spots in the knockout rounds prior to this match.



Belgium also advanced to the quarterfinals by overpowering Japan 85-58, securing third place in Group C. Emma Meesseman delivered an outstanding performance for Belgium, scoring 30 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and contributing four assists and five blocks. Japan, having suffered three losses, exited the tournament.



With these results, the matchups for the women's basketball quarterfinals on Wednesday have been confirmed. Germany will face France, Spain will compete against Belgium, Team USA will go up against Nigeria, and Australia will play Serbia.

