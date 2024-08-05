Second boxer who was unsuccessful gender validity examination locks Olympic medal

(MENAFN) Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, a key figure in the ongoing gender eligibility controversy at the Paris Olympics, has assured herself a spot on the medal podium after a decisive victory in the featherweight quarterfinals on Sunday. Lin, representing the Chinese Taipei team, secured a unanimous decision win over Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva, thereby advancing to the semifinals and guaranteeing at least a bronze medal.



Lin's achievement marks her as the second boxer embroiled in gender eligibility issues to reach the semifinals at the Paris Games. Earlier, Algeria's Imane Khelif, who faced similar scrutiny, advanced by defeating Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori in their welterweight quarterfinal. Both Lin and Khelif had been previously disqualified from the World Championships in New Delhi after failing to meet the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) eligibility criteria set in March 2023.



The IBA clarified in a statement released at the end of July that while the athletes did not undergo testosterone testing, they were subject to an alternative, recognized evaluation. This test reportedly showed that both athletes possessed competitive advantages over other female competitors.



Following her match, Staneva, a 34-year-old veteran of the sport, expressed her discontent by forming an 'X' with her arms in the ring, a gesture she used to emphasize her own gender identity. Staneva left the arena without engaging in post-match protocols or speaking to the media. The Bulgarian Olympic Team later expressed disappointment over the outcome, particularly focusing on Lin’s controversial status, describing the decision as unsatisfactory.

