Flexscreen Announces Newest Licensee, Harvey Windows And Doors

FlexScreen, the world's first and only flexible window screen, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Harvey Windows and Doors, a renowned American of high-quality products.



Harvey Windows and Doors, known for its innovative designs and engineering prowess, brings a wealth of experience and a reputation to this partnership. Since its inception in 1961, Harvey has been a pioneer in the window and door industry, starting with storm windows and doors and evolving into a leader in vinyl windows with unparalleled air infiltration ratings. Their dedication to quality is evidenced by their state-of-the-art in-house testing lab, ensuring the highest standards throughout the production process.



"Bringing production in-house is a new chapter in our long-term relationship with FlexScreen and enables us to provide a better experience for our customers," said Brian Allaire, General Manager of Harvey Windows and Doors.



Joe Altieri, Inventor and CEO of FlexScreen, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Harvey Windows and Doors, an award-winning company with a long-standing reputation in the window industry for innovation, excellence, and integrity. Harvey is the latest company to join our growing list of licensees making FlexScreen standard on their products, and we are honored to partner with them."

About FlexScreen

FlexScreen revolutionized the window screen industry with its flexible, durable, and easy-to-install design. Engineered to solve the most common frustrations with old-style aluminum screens, FlexScreen's patented technology provides a superior user experience and has garnered widespread acclaim, including securing a deal on the hit reality show Shark TankTM.



About Harvey Windows and Doors

Founded in 1961, Harvey Windows and Doors has a rich history of producing high-quality windows and doors. From their early days in Dorchester, Mass., to their recent acquisition by Cornerstone Building Brands, Harvey has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation.







