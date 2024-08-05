Snapfulfil Named A 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner By Supplychainbrain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SnapFulfil earns prestigious spot in SupplyChainBrain's Top 100 for outstanding cloud-based warehouse management solutions.

- Brian Kirst, Chief Commercial Officer at SnapFulfilCHICAGO, US, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading cloud-based warehouse management system, SnapFulfil , is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 Great Partner by SupplyChainBrain. This prestigious accolade celebrates the top 100 companies providing outstanding solutions and services in the supply chain industry.“For twenty-two consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners - a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain.The selection process involved a rigorous six-month online poll of supply chain professionals, who nominated vendors and service providers making a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. SnapFulfil's inclusion in this competitive field highlights its dedication to enhancing supply chain operations.“This recognition hails SnapFulfil's continued commitment to providing top-tier cloud-based warehouse management systems, and underscores the value we bring to our clients,” said Brian Kirst, Chief Commercial Officer at SnapFulfil.SnapFulfil will be featured in the August 2024 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain , celebrating this achievement.About SnapFulfil----------------------Synergy Logistics is a leading innovator in warehouse management software, powering warehousing operations globally for over 50 years. Synergy's cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS), SnapFulfil, delivers cutting edge technology and rapid return on investment using a proprietary and highly configurable workflow rules engine. With flexibility at its core, SnapFulfil is quick and easy to implement and can swiftly adapt to meet evolving fulfillment demands that ultimately improves warehouse efficiency. Synergy's latest breakthrough technology, the award-winning SnapControl, is a multi-agent orchestration platform (MAO) that provides a device agnostic, unified approach to automation. SnapControl provides seamless and efficient orchestration of all warehouse devices and robots, with a low total cost of ownership and rapid time to value.

