Lothrop Associates Architects Announces New Philanthropic Program, 'Lothrop Gives Back'

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lothrop Associates Architects , a full-service architecture, interior design, and planning firm, announces“Lothrop Gives Back”, the firm's new philanthropic program. In today's socially conscious world, giving back is a key way for the business to show its commitment to making a positive impact. The leadership team and employees are enthusiastic about the new initiative and look forward to expanding it in the years ahead.This new corporate program empowers the team to support each other in driving social and business impact. It focuses on three core pillars of support, including, Social Responsibility, Impact, and Community. The company seeks to increase participation in volunteerism, charity initiatives, mentoring programs, and local development initiatives.“Companies play a vital role in communities by creating opportunities to strengthen and connect their community members. Since 1957, our firm has partnered with hospitals, schools, clubs, and other key organizations throughout our local areas. We feel a strong commitment to giving back to these local communities,” stated John Cutsumpas, Principal.“We have supported charities and participated in local initiatives through the years, but we are thrilled to officiallylaunch our new corporate program.”The core pillars of the Lothrop Gives Back program (Social Responsibility, Impact, and Community) are the guiding principles that help the team determine how to support those around them in a meaningful manner. An ongoing commitment includes their dedication to supporting youth and career development. Each year, the company coordinates summer internships, education and job training, and supports diverse talent to help build a pipeline that will strengthen and enhance tomorrow's workforce. The goal is to empower local high school and college students to learn more about architectural and interior design and the different disciplines of business, including Operations, Finance, and Marketing. Other ongoing initiatives include charity events, donations and participation with ArtsWestchester, Support Connect, Westchester Medical Center Gala, and the Columbia Memorial Health Foundation.The firm's summer initiative included a toy drive that is dedicated to the youth patients and families at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, NY and The Children's Hospital at Montefiore in Bronx, NY. For the months of June and July, their staff collected toys, crafts, and activity kits for preschool-age, school-age, and adolescent patients. In October, the team will participate in WALK ALS, an event supporting Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) often referred to as "Lou Gehrig's Disease.” As a fundraiser, the team will walk at the Walkway Over The Hudson in Highland, NY along with family and friends. As the year closes, the firm plans to conduct various food and clothing drives and deliver to local food pantries and collection sites.

