Nigeria bears in mind military positioning amid violent demonstrations

(MENAFN) Nigeria is on high alert as protests erupt across the country, driven by widespread dissatisfaction with alleged poor governance and a severe hunger crisis. The force has been put on heightened alert, with discussions underway to possibly deploy the in response to the escalating violence.



Recent demonstrations have turned deadly, with at least four fatalities and 34 severe injuries reported following an explosion during a protest march in Borno State. The violence has extended to multiple major cities, including Abuja, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger, and Kano, leading to significant clashes and unrest.



Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun disclosed that security personnel have been targeted during the protests, including the murder of one policeman and serious injuries to others. Egbetokun highlighted the severe damage inflicted on businesses and property, noting that the level of destruction has been considerable.



The nationwide protests, which began with a ten-day rally, are a reaction to the worst cost-of-living crisis Nigeria has faced. The crisis is largely attributed to economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of a fuel subsidy upon his assumption of office last year. These reforms have contributed to an inflation rate of 34.19 percent, with food inflation exceeding 40percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.



The demonstrations have drawn inspiration from recent events in Kenya, where sustained anti-tax protests led President William Ruto to retract a controversial financial bill and dismiss his entire cabinet.

