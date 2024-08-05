Mbappe Joining Madrid ‘Changes Nothing’ For Bellingham: Carlo Ancelotti

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Carlo Ancelotti possesses a depth of arsenal not many managers have. The Italian has the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Bellingham, Endrick, and Modric at his disposal.

With Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid, the question arises who will make the way for his induction into the playing XI, with many suggesting a deeper role for Jude Bellingham to maintain the squad's balance. Ancelotti denied any rumours of the sort and stated 'nothing changes' for the English midfielder.

"Nothing changes for him. Nothing changes first season, he surprised a lot, because he showed fantastic quality, a really mature guy. The next season will not be different. He is going to be one of the best players that we have, supporting a lot the team with his quality," said Ancelotti to reporters.

Jude Bellingham secured a transfer to Los Galacticos in 2023 and played in an attacking role in the midfield which saw him rack up 23 goals in 42 games and helped the team in securing the La Liga and Champions League title.

Following an exceptional first season with Madrid, Bellingham went on to star with the Three Lions as England reached the final of the 2024 European Championship which they lost against Spain. The 21-year old was criticised for his performance in Germany but Ancellotti claimed that Jude had played well.

"This is an opinion but Bellingham played really well at the Euros. England played really well, they reached the final and were close to winning it. I don't know how the players are tired for the game,” he added.