Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka Qualify For Bronze Medal Round In Skeet Mixed Team Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka advanced to the bronze medal round in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris 2024, held on Monday.

The Indian duo secured their place in the medal round with a total qualification score of 146, placing them in a tie for second position after the initial stage. The pair will now compete against China for the bronze medal.

In the qualification rounds, India started strong, with Naruka scoring a perfect 25/25 in the first round while Chauhan contributed a solid 24/25, resulting in a combined score of 49. The Indian team was tied for second place with Australia, Korea, France, and two Italian teams.

During the second round, Chauhan matched Naruka's earlier perfect score with a 25, but Naruka faced challenges, missing two shots each in the 2nd and 5th series, resulting in a score of 23 for the round. This dropped their aggregate to 48 for the second round.

The Indian team rebounded in the third round, achieving a score of 49 with Chauhan again scoring 25 and Naruka contributing 24. Their consistent performance has earned them a chance to vie for the bronze medal against China in the final showdown.