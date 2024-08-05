Bangladesh To Pakistan: 7 Border Countries Of India
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These countries have diverse cultural, economic, and Political ties with India.
India shares its borders with seven countries.
India shares a border with Afghanistan in the Kashmir region, specifically the Gilgit-Baltistan area which is under Pakistani administration and claimed by India.
To the northeast of India.
To the north of India.
To the north of India.
To the east of India.
To the west of India.
To the east of India.
MENAFN05082024007385015968ID1108517879
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.