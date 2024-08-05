Karnataka: Man Assaults Woman Who Rejected Love Proposal With Machete, Commits Suicide Later In Mandya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A man took his own life after attacking a young woman with a machete in Mandya district. The incident occurred near Sunaganahalli in Devalapur Hobali taluk. Sarath, a 30-year-old from Hosahalli near Bilidegalu, Mandya, was known for his infatuation with a young woman from his village. Despite their long-term relationship, the woman recently rejected Sarath's advances, leading him to a desperate act.

Angered by the rejection, Sarath attacked the woman with a machete. Following the assault, he turned off his mobile phone and went to a nearby pit in Sunaganahalli, where he committed suicide by falling into the pit.

Upon discovering the incident, PSI Ravikumar Sharath from the Rural Police Station arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to Adichunchanagiri Hospital in BG Nagar for a post-mortem examination. After the post-mortem, Sarath's body was returned to his family.

The police have registered a case at the Nagamangala Rural Police Station. Additionally, the woman's family has filed a complaint at Keragodu Police Station, accusing Sarath of attempted murder.

A shocking incident occurred in Bengaluru when a woman was molested during her morning walk in Krishna Nagar, Konanakunte. The attack happened around 5 am on August 2 and was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the assailant approaching the victim from behind, hugging and molesting her. When she tried to escape, he followed her, covered her mouth, and then fled the scene wearing a white shirt and trousers.

The victim, a Rajasthan native, was waiting for a friend when the assault happened. Her husband informed the police as soon as he learned about the incident. The Bengaluru police have filed a case under Sections 76, 78, and 79 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are actively searching for the suspect. South Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Jagalasar stated that the case is being taken very seriously and emphasized the importance of women's safety.

