Bangladesh Unrest: Sheikh Hasina Heading To London Via India Following Resignation As PM - Report

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Hasina on Monday resigned from her position following unprecedented anti-government protests. According to a PTI report quoting multiple sources, Hasina is traveling to London via India in a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft, with a stopover planned in India.

The report further stated that New Delhi has agreed to provide safe passage through its airspace for Hasina's aircraft, following a request from Dhaka. It remains unclear whether Hasina will continue her journey to London on the same military aircraft or switch to a different plane after leaving India.

As the situation unfolds, Indian officials are closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh but have yet to issue a formal reaction.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has announced the resignation of Hasina and the establishment of an interim government. In a televised address, General Zaman assured the nation that he would assume responsibility for maintaining law and order and urged cooperation from political leaders.

The resignation comes amid escalating protests that have claimed over 100 lives in the past two days. The demonstrations, initially sparked by controversy over a job quota scheme, have evolved into widespread anti-government agitation. The scheme, which allocated 30 percent of civil service jobs to families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war, has faced significant backlash from the public and students.