Recent data reveals Russian LNG shipments to EU came close to matching those from US

(MENAFN) Despite the European Union's ongoing efforts to wean itself off Russian energy sources, recent data reveals that Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to the European Union in July came close to matching those from the United States. According to Bloomberg, which cited ship-tracking information, the European Union imported approximately 1.5 million tons of LNG from the US and about 1.3 million tons from Russia last month. This marks the smallest gap between deliveries from the two nations since late 2021.



The narrowing of the gap is largely due to a decline in LNG shipments from the United States, rather than an increase in Russian deliveries. American suppliers have been redirecting their LNG to more lucrative markets, particularly in Asia, where demand surged due to unusually hot weather. July saw the highest volume of United States LNG exports to Asia since 2021, as Bloomberg reported.



In June, the European Union took significant steps to limit its reliance on Russian LNG by imposing a ban on certain operations involving Russian gas, including re-loading and ship-to-ship transfers meant for re-export. However, imports of Russian seaborne gas into the European Union through LNG terminals connected to the broader natural gas network remained permitted.



Looking ahead, a new transshipment prohibition set to take effect next year is expected to further constrain Russian LNG supplies by complicating the logistics of transporting these cargoes. This regulatory shift aims to keep more fuel within the European Union, though it may become challenging to enforce if competition for LNG supplies intensifies.



As the European Union continues to navigate its energy transition away from Russian gas, these developments highlight the complex dynamics of global LNG markets and the hurdles facing European energy policies.

