DICK's Sporting Goods Second Quarter Results Call Scheduled For September 4Th

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, (NYSE: DKS )

DKS ) will announce results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 before the opens on Wednesday, September 4th.

A call to discuss the results will be held that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at DICK'S Sporting Goods' Investor Relations website at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" dick . To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A playback of the call will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks , aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" dick , sportsmatter , dickssportinggoods

and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook

and X .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

(724) 273-3400 or [email protected]

Media Relations:

(724) 273-5552 or [email protected]

