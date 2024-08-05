S2 Capital Acquires 'The Place At Saddle Creek,' Multifamily Property In Carrollton, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The firm will complete comprehensive, value-add renovations at the suburban Dallas property

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2 Capital ("S2"), a national, vertically integrated multifamily manager, today announced the of The Place at Saddle Creek, a 238 unit, two story, multifamily property located in

Carrollton, Texas, a prominent Dallas suburb. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The Place at Saddle Creek is an appealing acquisition for S2, as the property has not experienced a full renovation in over a decade, during which the Dallas-Fort Worth area experienced a significant surge in rent and population growth," said Ryan Everett, Vice President of Acquisitions at S2. "Our ability to assume the existing fixed rate Freddie Mac loan at a low leverage point, ensures immediate cash flow at the property level. We're excited to be implementing an extensive renovation plan with value-add updates to the property to improve the overall experience for residents, and provide immediate rental upside."

Located at 3420 Country Square Dr in Carrollton, residents are adjacent to many lifestyle attractions found in the Village on the Parkway, Addison Circle and Downtown Carrollton, all hubs for shopping and dining, as well as many residential neighborhoods and upscale homes, and an array of excellent public schools. The Place at Saddle Creek is also near a variety of public parks, nature areas and the popular Lewisville Lake, a destination for boating, fishing and outdoor recreation. Beyond the City of Carrollton, residents are connected to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area through major transportation systems including the Dallas North Tollway and I-635.

Within the property, residents enjoy two private community pools, outdoor grilling stations, a renovated fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, a business center, dog park and Amazon lockers. The majority of The Place at Saddle Creek's individual apartment units are in classic condition from the property's initial construction, while select units feature modern finishes, with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, balconies, fireplaces and upgraded flooring.

S2 plans to rebrand the property as 'Brookbend,' and the comprehensive renovation plan includes enhancing unit interiors with new granite countertops, upgraded kitchen hardware and bathroom fixtures. Additionally, S2 plans to renovate the building's exterior and improve the leasing office, gym and pool areas.

About S2















Founded in 2012, S2 is a Dallas-based national multifamily investment platform specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and distressed investments. With approximately $10 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired over 47,000 units through 137 acquisitions and has successfully invested over $500 million in upgrades and renovations. S2 is a vertically integrated multifamily investment platform investing through its series of commingled closed-end vehicles, with skilled teams in acquisitions, capital formation, construction, asset management and operations working closely together to execute the firm's business plan. The firm concentrates its investments in the U.S. Sunbelt, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia, where job and population growth is expected to outpace the national average and contribute to significant renter demand. For more information, visit .

