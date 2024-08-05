(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Fragrances Embrace the Most Memorable Moments of Fall with Fragrances Ranging from Lake Mist and Cedarwood to Amber and Soft Leather

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, announces today the launch of a new assortment of fall fragrances, The Cottage Getaway Collection. The new fall collection features six fragrances that capture the essence of the perfect fall weekend away with your family and friends.

Yankee Candle® Unveils New Cottage Getaway Collection with Fragrances That Evoke the Feeling of a Cozy Cottage Escape

"People dream year-round of the memories made in the fall; exploring the outdoors, taking time to relax and being cozy in a fall flannel," said

Nick Virginio, Senior Director of Brand Management

at Yankee Candle. "At Yankee Candle, we're committed to crafting fragrances that evoke a classic fall getaway bucket list. With this collection, we've brought these moments to life with fragrances featuring notes of fall fruits, soft amber, black pepper and cedarwood."

This collection inspires cherished autumn memories, inviting people to explore endless forests, relax by a bonfire, and savor warm cocktails and sweet desserts through fragrance. The candles feature trend-forward fragrances crafted with high-quality fragrance oils and premium soy wax for a clean and long-lasting burn.

The new collection includes the following scents:



Woodland Weekend Memories: Savor each moment of your autumn woodland adventure with notes of soft amber, fall fruits and creamy coconut milk.

Log Cabin Flannel: It's a bit chilly in your cabin - grab your favorite cozy flannel and warm up with the scents of black pepper, cinnamon, and sandalwood.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Swirl: The scents of vanilla, brown sugar, toasted nuts and fall spices blend to create a sweet autumn delight.

Campfire Cocktail: End the perfect fall day by sitting around the fire with a fruity cocktail in hand, enjoying the swirling scents of cinnamon rum, golden apple and plum.

Paddling on the Lake: Inspired by notes of lake mist, fresh mint and cedarwood - grab some friends and a wooden canoe to enjoy the fall foliage from the water. Afternoon Scrapbooking (Only available at Yankee Candle retailers): Spend the afternoon scrapbooking by the fire at the cottage, surrounded by notes of soft leather, apple and glowing amber.

To complement the Cottage Getaway Collection, Yankee Candle fans can also enjoy seasonal favorites from Yankee Candle. These tried and true, fan-favorite fall fragrances include

Spiced Pumpkin,

Autumn Wreath and Apple Pumpkin.

The Cottage Getaway Collection is available for purchase at YankeeCandle, Yankee Candle retail locations, and leading retailers such as Kohl's, Target, Walmart, and Meijer. These new scents can be purchased in small tumblers starting at $12.99 and large jars at $30.99. Select fragrances are also available in ScentPlug® Refills, wax melts, and melt cups.

To explore the full range of Yankee Candle fragrances, please visit

and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle ), Facebook (@YankeeCandle ) and Pinterest (@YankeeCandle) .

About Yankee Candle

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe) Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL ) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, .

