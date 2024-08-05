Bitcoin Depot Expands Bdcheckout Program To Six New States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extending Service to 31 States, Providing Customers with More Access Points for Loading Cash into Their Bitcoin Depot Digital Wallets

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, announced today the expansion of its BDCheckout program into six new states: Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas. This expansion increases the total footprint of BDCheckout to 31 states, allowing even more customers to conveniently load cash into their Bitcoin Depot digital wallets at major retail partners.



The BDCheckout program provides an in-app experience that allows customers to conveniently load cash into their Bitcoin Depot digital wallets directly at the cash register. Since its initial launch in 2022 , BDCheckout has continuously expanded, now covering over 1,500 new locations in Alaska (27), Arkansas (112), Illinois (360), North Carolina (496), Oregon (145), and Texas (396). These additions increase Bitcoin Depot's total number of BDCheckout locations to 7,723, significantly enhancing accessibility and convenience for its users and reinforcing Bitcoin Depot's position as a market leader in cryptocurrency accessibility.

"Expanding BDCheckout to these six new states marks a significant milestone in our mission to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone," said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. "As we continue this remarkable year of growth, our focus remains on delivering unparalleled convenience and superior service to our customers by providing -a simpler way to buy Bitcoin quickly, conveniently, and securely."

BDCheckout allows users to load cash into their Bitcoin Depot digital wallets through the Bitcoin Depot mobile app , which enables them to generate a barcode in the app and present it at participating retail locations to complete the transaction.

As the largest BTM operator in North America, Bitcoin Depot continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions that bridge the gap between cash and digital currencies. This announcement follows a series of notable achievements and recent momentum for Bitcoin Depot. Earlier this month, The Company exceeded its goal of deploying over 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs five months ahead of schedule, reaching a total of 8,180 kiosks. This rapid expansion is part of Bitcoin Depot's broader growth strategy, which has also seen the addition of nearly 225 Bitcoin ATMs in Australia and Puerto Rico , and significant retail partnerships serving to broaden its market reach. The company has also expanded its BTM fleet by over 900 kiosks this year and advanced its profit-sharing program .

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 7,400 kiosk locations as of April 1, 2024. Learn more at .

