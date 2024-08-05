Shirofune Introduces Enhanced Improvement Suggestion Feature For Microsoft Ads

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading digital tool expands its capabilities to suggest optimal keyword and search query settings for Microsoft Ads

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management tool, today announced the launch of its enhanced Improvement Suggestion feature for Microsoft Ads. This new addition builds on Shirofune's existing support for Ads, Yahoo Ads, Meta Ads, and most recently, Ads .



The Improvement Suggestion feature is designed to identify keywords and search queries that inflate costs without delivering the desired results. It automatically lists these keywords and queries for exclusion or review and recommends additional keywords likely to improve performance. The feature also recommends excluding high-cost keywords and incorporating negative keywords, which reduces unnecessary expenses and allows ad campaigns to operate with a higher ROAS.

"The introduction of our Improvement Suggestion feature for Microsoft Ads is a pivotal development for Shirofune," said Tomomi Takeshita, Co-Founder of Shirofune. "This update not only simplifies ad management but also helps advertisers and marketers achieve superior performance with increased efficiency. By automating the process of identifying and adjusting keywords and search queries, our users can dedicate more time to strategic decision-making while ensuring their campaigns are continuously optimized. This enhancement underscores our dedication to providing advanced, user-friendly tools that drive success in digital advertising."

Managing Microsoft Ads traditionally requires manually adding or excluding keywords and setting search query exclusions based on data analysis and individual expertise. Shirofune's sophisticated algorithm automates this process by analyzing the optimal settings and presenting recommended changes as improvement cards on the management interface. Users can easily approve or reject these suggestions, facilitating daily optimization with minimal effort.

This enhancement marks Shirofune's fifth supported platform for the Improvement Suggestion feature. The tool has already proven effective across Google Ads, Yahoo Ads, Meta Ads, and Amazon Ads, and its integration with Microsoft Ads is expected to deliver even greater efficiency and performance for users.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring, and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit Shirofune's website .

