Clene To Present At The Canaccord Genuity 44Th Annual Growth Conference & Private Company Showcase
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced that management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth conference & Private Company Showcase and host 1x1 investor meetings.
Date: August 13, 2024
Time of Presentation: 11:30 am EST
Format: Presentation
1x1 Meetings: Please contact your Canaccord representative.
A webcast of the presentation will be available on the“Events” section of the Clene website. Alternatively, one can register online to view the webcast here: link .
About Clene
Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn .
Contacts:
| Media Contact
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
...
...
(858) 717-2310
|
| Investor Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
...
617-283-2856
